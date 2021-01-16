Deshaun Watson also recommended Robert Saleh for an interview; the Texans didn’t talk to him

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2021, 7:56 PM EST
As the Texans try to repair the damage the team has inflicted on the relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson, the full extent of the divide is coming into even clearer focus.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Watson recommended not only Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for a head-coaching interview but also former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The Texans during the first week after the regular season ended made a request to interview neither.

The Texans eventually requested permission to interview Bieniemy during this past week. However, because the interview didn’t happen during the Kansas City bye week, the Texans must now wait until the Chiefs’ season ends before talking to Bieniemy.

The Texans did not request permission to interview Saleh at any time. Saleh, who was interviewed by every team with a vacancy except the Texans, recently became the new head coach of the Jets.

Watson’s recommendations came at the invitation of owner Cal McNair, who decided to involve Watson in the process. Watson suggested Bieniemy and Saleh after talking to other players around the league, and after consulting with Watson’s Houston teammates.

From Watson’s perspective, the failure to interview these candidates made no sense, given that the Zoom interviews by video conference are easily arranged and executed.

It’s unclear whether eventually hiring Bieniemy will resolve Watson’s broader concerns regarding the organization, especially given the perception (or reality) that the Texans asked to interview Bieniemy solely to placate Watson. However, the failure to also interview Saleh and to initially request permission to interview Bieniemy is being regarded by Watson as a sign of disrespect, given that ownership specifically included him in the process.

52 responses to “Deshaun Watson also recommended Robert Saleh for an interview; the Texans didn’t talk to him

  2. When you start with the “inmates running the prison” remark, follow along to Hopkins’ reaction, then to Hopkins’ trade and then look at how they seem to be deliberately showing Deshaun he calls NO shots in Houston, it kinda looks a certain way. Maybe.

  4. “Having input” doesn’t mean your bosses act on that input. It’s either Kowtow or Sulk City I guess.

  5. So what you’re saying PFT is that they have to listen to DeShaun Watson? What organization does this? Stop CRYING both of you!

  6. So it would be okay for the owner or general manager to take the field and throw a few passes in some games?

    Stay in your lane Watson.

  7. I do find it weird that he has recommended people… but if he’s been promised he’d have an input in it and that’s just being ignored then it’s hardly surprising he’s angry with the team

  8. itsouryear says:
    January 16, 2021 at 7:58 pm
    Players don’t hire employees.
    ____________________________________

    One of the dumbest posts of the young year. Uhhh… congratulations?!

  9. For everyone who keeps saying players shouldn’t have a say in hiring a coach or GM, fine. But McNair shouldn’t have told Watson that he would get a say. That’s the issue. Basically he was given the right by the team owner, and then they ignored him.

  10. Honestly, other than signing a big contract, what has Watson done to deserve this type of deferential treatment and involvement in hiring his bosses?

  11. Wow Deshaun is like a diva WR playing QB. I mean I guess when you have that many rings you can do that though….

  12. itsouryear says:

    January 16, 2021 at 7:58 pm

    Players don’t hire employees

    ———-
    Correct, unless of course you’ve been asked to do so. It’s not uncommon in jobs where there is a trial type period for the new employee that the person making the decision will also ask that persons co-worker their thoughts. That’s what happened here and then Watson’s opinion was disregarded so essentially he has hurt feelings, I’m not condoning the tantrum Watson is throwing just saying that your understanding of the situation is wrong.

  13. The Almighty Cabbage says:

    January 16, 2021 at 8:00 pm

    When you start with the “inmates running the prison” remark, follow along to Hopkins’ reaction, then to Hopkins’ trade and then look at how they seem to be deliberately showing Deshaun he calls NO shots in Houston, it kinda looks a certain way. Maybe.

    ——-
    Actually all that you did is what so many people blame the NFL for doing in their investigations, you started with a conclusion and tried to work back and claim stuff as evidence/not look at things objectively but instead trying to prove your point.

  14. Sorry, you should have seen this coming before signing the extension, you pretty much have no leverage now.

  17. Never fails. Athlete gets paid then become disgruntled with the hand that feeds them.

  18. This situation is completely of the Texans creation. Don’t promise somebody you’ll give them input and if you have no intention actually doing it. This type of self inflicted damage is par for the course with the Texans. They didn’t even have the common sense to just bring the people he suggested and pretend like they were considering them. Total clown shoes organization. Of course what can you expect from team that gave way the best receiver in the league for a running back that’s shot and has a big contract.

  19. Maybe Watson should have personally conducted the interviews and let the owner know who he has hired instead.

  20. It’s going to be hard to trade Deshaun Watson… are there any teams that need both a QB and GM?

  21. Should the players choose the staff? No.

    If you promise a player they will have input, should they have that? Yes.

    Who is in the wrong here? If you see it as anyone other than the Texans, you need your head checked. They promised one thing, and completely ignored it. If you don’t understand the frustration then that’s because you don’t want to.

  22. I hope Watson wakes up and realizes that just because they pay him a lot of money, it doesn’t mean they are going to let him sit at the table and make personnel decisions.

  24. He has all the leverage. He can demand a trade to Miami and only Miami or hell just “retire” long enough to avoid missing an accrued season, then “unretire” pull up with a hamstring injury on thr first play of practice. Sorry coach I can’t play… now give me my money or trade me to the dolphins. Those pesky hamstrings can be ac nagging injury all year… Watson is in complete control if he wants to scorch and salt the earth in Houston. Miami only need sit back and give a lie ball offer. Remember how a video of tunsil smoking a bong came out just in time for him to fall to Miami? And they pounced on it.

    This is coming from a Miami fan. Trade tua and pick #34. That’s all you’re getting Texans and be happy with that. Or get nothing.

  29. Why would any GM (or should I write it as gm) or coach or owner trade for him? He’s just going to want to replace them too. Spoiled.

  32. I’m not sure NFL players should make GM decisions on a regular basis, but gotta say, Watson recommended the big names. Bieniemy and Saleh are pretty big names in the coaching market. Not understanding the reason for not interviewing them considering they’re 2 of the hottest coaching candidates this year.

  33. McNair NEVER should have told Watson he could have input into the hiring process. Dumb move.
    But since he did I can understand why he is miffed.

  34. Successful organizations solicit and value the input of their franchise players, even if the organization ultimately disagrees with their views. I didn’t know that was a hot take with the PFT comment trolls/idiots

    Imagine if a team did the same thing to Brees or Brady in their prime, y’all would be so ready to throw the organization under the bus.

  35. Seeing a lot of variations of “shut up and dribble” being spewed at DeShaun. Hate to be the one to break it to ya, DeShaun doesn’t have to do that. He got his sizeable guaranteed contract with a no-trade clause. You can hate all you want to. He doesn’t need to stand for disrespect from his owner or fans for that matter.

  36. Oh the pain for DeShaun. Such disrespect from an organization that handed him a150M+ contract extension in Sept.

  37. So let me get this straight. You signed a huge extension with this team when Bill O Brien was the leader. But, NOW you are unhappy? They havent even hired anyone yet and you are whining. Why would you be a good GM? QBs have a seat at the draft table? I am honestly not sure you are a good QB. You have not won anything at all. Other greats make others around them better. Garbage time stats. They catered the O to you. The next system you run you wont be any bbetter. Why would a team trade for him? Big bucks and no wins. I’d rather have Dak.

  38. I kind of felt bad for Watson at the beginning but now I’m starting to realize why the Texans don’t want to listen to him… does he understand he is the QB and not a front office employee?

  39. Seems like he wants a minority head coach. Ron Rivera is a minority head coach. Just saying.

  40. IMO the fact that Eric Bieniemy hasn’t been hired is pretty damning, not on organizations, but Bieniemy himself. Either he is a terrible interviewee, or teams realize he isnt even the 2nd most important person on the KC offensive coaching staff. Him being labeled OC in that offense should warrant him getting a head coaching job last year.

  42. What’s interesting is that they solicited Watson’s input, he apparently did his due diligence, he gave them two names who are generally regarded by EVERYONE as among the top 2 candidates for HC jobs, and they chose to ignore both suggestions until it was obvious they needed to try to save face by asking Bienemy after the fact.

    It seems to me that the Texans braintrust are just idiots.

  43. Dude, no matter what the size of your paycheck – you’re just and employee. No one cares what you think. Is this guy kidding?

  44. So based on talking to other players around the league he came to the conclusion that Saleh and Bieniemy are the guys he wants the Texans should hire? I guess all other teams have been doing it wrong all these years. They need to start picking their coaches by what players think instead of coaches and GM’s who are actually responsible for coaching against these guys.

  45. Dang,I just couldn’t see Staubach or Bradshaw or Tarkenton demanding a trade if their input on GM or HC wasn’t taken. And those guys made pennies compared to the 100 million+ this kid Watson makes. And Watson is not as good as those guys. He has won nothing.

  46. Everyone is looking at this from one angle, but from another angle it could be possible that the Texans have decided on a strategy to move on from Deshaun Watson. He was 4-12 in a QB league, where all the top QB’s are winning 11-12 games or more, and overcoming weaknesses on their teams and coaching staffs. Great QB’s cover up a whole lot of deficiencies. Watson seems like he wants to leave, so I could see them separating. With the 3rd pick in the draft, the Texans should be able to draft a good QB. Oops. They traded away their #1 pick. Well, I’m sure they can get a high pick for Watson, and for J.J. Watt if he wants out too. I actually think rebuilding is fun, so the new GM should have a blast.

  47. mm556 says:
    January 16, 2021 at 8:20 pm
    Should the players choose the staff? No.

    If you promise a player they will have input, should they have that? Yes
    —————

    Having input doesn’t mean that all of your suggestions HAVE to be followed. So unless they told Watson that they would follow all of his suggestions, it’s pretty clear that Watson is a delusional diva.

  48. Eric Bieniemy wasn’t initially asked to interview. The Texans are now asking. Marc Eberflus didn’t want to interview with the Texans, but has had a change of heart now that other HC positions have been filled. This entire thing is a dumpster fire.

  49. If the Texans’ management are as shortsighted as some of their fans, Watson will escape this mess and go to Miami where he’ll be appreciated and surrounded by better talent.

  50. Satan says:

    January 16, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    No one asked you to “recommend” anything, Deshaun.
    ——-
    Well that’s blatantly wrong. McNair told him he would have input which means recommending. Should he have done that? No but that’s not the point, just because they shouldnt have done something doesnt mean you can pretend it didnt happen.

  51. At this point, I am starting to think that weasel Esterby is more knowledgeable than Watson about such matters. Enough already. What a punk.

  52. So, this team was 4-12 with this guy at QB…wondering what they would’ve been without him??? My guess – probably the same…

