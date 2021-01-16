Deshaun Watson “just wants out” of the Texans

Getty Images

Last month, SI.com took a close look at the uncanny rise of Jack Easterby in Houston. Now, SI.com has a new article that sifts through the aftermath of a failed season and the intense dysfunction the team’s various moves have created.

The new article from Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop amounts to a treasure trove of news and nuggets, and we’ll spend much of the day — and possibly much of the weekend — presenting different angles from the story in quickly digestible chunks.

First up: It’s clear that quarterback Deshaun Watson has migrated past the point of no return when it comes to his relationship with the team.

“He just wants out,” a source close to Watson told SI.com.

Per the report, Watson found owner Cal McNair’s public remarks regarding the relationship with the quarterback to be “patronizing.”

The Texans had promised to give Watson input in the hiring of a new G.M. and a new coach. Then, the Texans hired Nick Caserio to be the G.M. without consulting Watson. Next, the Texans failed to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, despite Watson’s suggestion that Bieniemy be targeted.

The Texans have, in the aftermath of the uproar over Watson’s frustration with the team, sought permission to interview Bieniemy. However, because they didn’t interview him during the bye week, the Texans now must wait until the Kansas City playoff run ends before doing so. Which, if the Chiefs are serious about talking to Bieniemy, may force them to wait until after the Super Bowl before interviewing him and then filling the job.

For all anyone knows at this point, Bieniemy isn’t interested in the job. At this point, who would be? Without knowing that Watson can be convinced to change his mind and/or that McNair can be convinced to sideline or terminate Easterby (more on that to come), no coach in his right mind should want to accept employment with a team that continues to head in the wrong direction.

Ultimately, the choice for McNair could come down to Watson or Easterby. If put to a vote of Texans fans and/or anyone of sound mind who isn’t related by blood or marriage to Easterby, the outcome would be the landslide of all landslides.

In this specific election, however, only one vote counts. And it belongs to Cal McNair. And since owners can’t be fired, Texans fans have no choice but to deal with McNair’s decision to keep his thumb pointing up, not down, when it comes to the fate of Jack Easterby.