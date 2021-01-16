Doug Pederson has spoken to Seahawks about OC opening

Getty Images

Doug Pederson spent the last five years battling the Seahawks in the NFC, but he could join them for the 2021 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Pederson has spoken to the Seahawks about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Pederson was fired as the head coach of the Eagles on Monday and the Seahawks fired Brian Schottenheimer the next day.

When Pederson was dismissed, there were six other head coaching vacancies around the league and there was some thought that he could become a candidate for one or more of those openings. Three of those teams have announced hires, however, and the Lions and Chargers have reportedly settled on choices still coaching in the playoffs, which leaves the Texans as the only possible landing spot at that level.

The Seahawks have also spoken to another recently fired head coach about the coordinator spot. Anthony Lynn and Pederson are the only publicly identified candidates at this point.