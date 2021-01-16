Eagles slated to interview Brandon Staley

Getty Images

Figuring out a way to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Saturday afternoon is Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s current priority.

If the Rams win that game, Staley will focus on the NFC title game. If they lose, his attention will turn toward other matters. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles have requested and received permission to interview Staley for their head coaching opening once the Rams’ season is over.

Staley interviewed with the Jets before they hired Robert Saleh and the Texans want to interview him for their vacancy after the Rams are done playing.

He is not the only Staley on the Eagles’ interview list. They have also interviewed their assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady since firing Doug Pederson this week.