Eagles to interview Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a candidate for the Eagles’ head coaching job.

McDaniels will interview with the Eagles this weekend, according to multiple reports.

The 44-year-old McDaniels had a brief and unsuccessful stint as head coach of the Broncos, going 11-17 in 2009 and 2010. But he has been one of Bill Belichick’s most valued assistants for years in New England, and his success with the Patriots may convince the Eagles that he’s the right man to get Carson Wentz turned around.

Three years ago McDaniels initially agreed to become head coach of the Colts, only to back out at the last minute. Now he’s again in consideration for a head-coaching job.