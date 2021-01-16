Jared Goff: There are no moral victories, especially in the playoffs

Getty Images

For a quarterback just a few weeks removed from surgery to repair a broken thumb, quarterback Jared Goff played relatively well on Saturday.

He finished 21-of-27 passing for 174 yards with a touchdown, though he was sacked four times.

Goff also didn’t commit a giveaway for the second consecutive week. The Rams had a turnover in each of their 2020 regular-season games.

But all of that was likely little consolation after losing to the Packers 32-18 on Saturday.

“My job is to win the game,” Goff said following the loss, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I thought I did some good things out there, but my job is to win the game. There are no moral victories, especially in the playoffs.”

Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Goff also said his thumb felt good enough to make any throw he needed to. But he stopped short of saying the thumb was in good shape.