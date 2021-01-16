Lamar Jackson leaves game to be checked for a concussion

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson headed to the locker room after taking a high-low hit on the final play of the third quarter.

Center Patrick Mekari, who has had a problem with shotgun snaps all night, sent a snap over Jackson’s head. As Jackson scrambled to pick up the ball and attempt to throw it away, he took a low hit from Tremaine Edmunds and a high hit from Trent Murphy.

Jackson, who was flagged for grounding at his own 2-yard line, remained on his back in the end zone after the play.

After being attended to on the field, Jackson ran down the tunnel and into the locker room.

He is being checked for a concussion, according to the team.

Tyler Huntley has replaced Jackson.

Huntley began the season as the team’s fourth quarterback, but Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley are both out with injuries.

The Bills lead 17-3.