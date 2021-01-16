Lamar Jackson ruled out with concussion

Getty Images

It is up to Tyler Huntley to bring the Ravens back if they are to come back.

Lamar Jackson has been ruled out with a concussion. He will not return tonight.

The Ravens trail 17-3.

Center Patrick Mekari sent a snap over Jackson’s head on the final play of the third quarter. As Jackson scrambled to pick up the ball and attempt to throw it away, he took hits from both Tremaine Edmunds and Trent Murphy. Jackson’s head hit the turf in the end zone as he landed.

Jackson, who was flagged for grounding at his own 2-yard line, remained on his back in the end zone after the play. After being attended to on the field, Jackson ran down the tunnel and into the locker room.

He finished his night with 34 rushing yards on nine carries and 162 passing yards and an interception. The interception was the back-breaker, with Taron Johnson returning it 101 yards for a touchdown.