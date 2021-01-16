Marcus Peters, D.J. Fluker are active

Getty Images

The Ravens listed cornerback Marcus Peters (back) and right tackle D.J. Fluker (knee) as questionable for Saturday night’s divisional playoff game against the Bills. Both will play.

Peters returned to a limited practice Thursday after sitting out the first two practices of the week. Fluker was limited in all three practices.

The Ravens’ list of inactives does indeed include running back Mark Ingram as a healthy scratch.

The other inactives are outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive tackle Justin Ellis, cornerback Pierre Desir, receiver James Proche, punter Johnny Townsend and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

The Bills’ inactives are quarterback Jake Fromm, defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft, running back Antonio Williams, cornerback Dane Jackson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey and linebacker Tyrel Dodson.