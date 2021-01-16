Marcus Peters fined $15,000 for taunting

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters has a $15,000 fine to go along with his 15-yard penalty.

In last weekend’s win over the Titans, Peters celebrated an interception by leading a group celebration that included stomping on the Titans’ logo, drawing a 15-yard penalty. He also has been fined $15,000, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said this week that although he didn’t like the 15-yard penalty, he loves the passion Peters brings to Baltimore.

“I love him. He’s genuine. He’s as authentic as it gets. And that’s what you appreciate about anybody, especially someone like Marcus,” Harbaugh said of Peters. “Just from a coach’s standpoint, I’m not a big fan of the penalties. We talk about that all the time. We never want to hurt our team and put them in a position, put them 15-yards back unnecessarily. So that’s the main thing that we talk about.”

The $15,000 is harsh, considering that the league routinely fines players less than that for cheap shots and dangerous hits. And the Ravens will gladly take the energy Peters brings to their defense.