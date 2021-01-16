Matt Eberflus interviews with Texans

Getty Images

After initially turning down an opportunity to interview for the Houston Texans’ head coaching vacancy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus had a change of heart.

Eberflus interviewed with the Texans today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

According to the report, Houston was interested enough that the Texans continued pushing Eberflus to interview, and he eventually decided to do it.

The Texans’ front office has taken a great deal of criticism in recent weeks, and franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson does no appear to be happy with owner Cal McNair, top advisor Jack Easterby and new General Manager Nick Caserio. It’s important that Houston make the right choice in its next head coach.