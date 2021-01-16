Packers defeat Rams 32-18, advance to NFC Championship Game

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 16, 2021, 7:43 PM EST
The NFC’s road to Super Bowl LV will continue to go through Green Bay.

The Packers racked up 484 yards of offense against the Rams’ top-ranked defense en route to a 32-18 victory on Saturday.

Los Angeles had not allowed more than 390 yards in a game all season. The Packers also had 188 yards rushing, which allowed the club to control the clock for much of the game.

Though L.A. cut Green Bay’s lead to seven points late in the third quarter, the game never felt that close. The Packers scored on each of their first five possessions. And after the Rams, forced consecutive punts in the second half, Aaron Rodgers‘ 58-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter put Green Bay up by 14.

Jared Goff took a sack on fourth-and-13 from midfield on Los Angeles’ ensuing possession to effectively seal Green Bay’s victory. The Rams never got the ball back.

Rodgers was on point throughout the contest, finishing 23-of-36 passing for 296 yards with a pair of passing TDs and a one-yard score on the ground. Lazard led the team with 96 yards on four receptions. Davante Adams caught nine passes for 66 yards and a TD.

On the ground, Aaron Jones led the club with 14 carries for 99 yards — including a 60-yard run to start the third quarter. Jamaal Williams had 65 yards on 12 carries.

Though head coach Sean McVay told the Fox broadcast in a halftime interview that Aaron Donald‘s snaps weren’t being limited due to his ribs injury, it didn’t appear that way on the field. Donald had only one tackle during the contest and was shown on the sideline throughout the game. Donald’s injury and limitations clearly had an effect on Los Angeles’ defense.

After John Wolford started last week, Goff finished Saturday’s contest 21-of-27 passing with 174 yards and a touchdown. Running back Cam Akers had 90 yards on 18 carries with a TD.

The Packers will take on the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Buccaneers and Saints next Sunday.

  1. Jealous losers will say it’s luck.

    Smart people realize that the Packers are one of the best teams.

    500 yards on the best defense in the league?

    Yikes.

  4. Public Service Announcement for the folks in area code 612 next Sunday at 2pm you can watch another Football game……..
    That’s for the folks again in area code 612!!

  5. Another proud moment for the greatest franchise in the history of professional sports, the Green Bay Packers.

    Donald wasn’t even the second best Aaron in the game today.

  6. The 13 time World Champion Green Bay Packers will try to make NFL history by advancing to the Super Bowl and becoming the first team to ever win #14.

    It’s so incredibly humbling to be a fan of this level of greatness.

  7. Weather forecast next Sunday in Green Bay — high 24 degrees and snow showers. So who will it be? New Orleans or Tampa Bay?

  9. Something’s wrong here. The Purple Pundits to the west were all predicting a one-and-done for the Packers, yet they seem to have been mistaken, somehow.

  11. In the NFC it’s down to Rodgers, Brady and Brees. In the AFC it’s down to Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. No matter who goes it’s gonna be a veteran versus a young lion in the Super Bowl.

  12. Well as a Ram fan credit to GB, they played the game the right way. Hard nosed football and won on both sides of the trenches.

    Rams couldn’t get pressure or stop the run. Offensively, couldn’t protect the QB and pretty much no ability to threaten with vertical passes. No need to cover the Rams offseason needs, Ram fans know what they are.

    Was still a good season overall.

  13. Lafleur has really turned this team into the old school packers. I like what they are.

  14. With the #1 offense and their defense playing much better in recent weeks to put games away sooner, this feels like the Packers’ year. GPG!

  17. so much for the world’s greatest defensive player. he got single blockd all day long ng and the only time he was on-screen was either pouting on the sidelines or yanking someone’s facesmask in frustration.

  18. I hope this is a sign that Packers are going to be too confident for the Championship game and gets embarassed by the Saints or Bucs.

  20. I just saw confirmation of what my fellow Viking fans have often said . . . that Rashan Gary is a bust! Oh wait . . .

  21. Great game. Left at least nine points on the field with Rodgers missing a wide open MVS, Lazard dropping a strike with a step+ and nobody between him and the end zone, and the missed extra points. But this is really good football team. The offense is obvious, but this defense is really stepping up down the stretch and always comes up with sacks at the most opportune times. Early forecast for next Sunday is mid 20s and snow showers. GO PACK!

  23. Year 3 of the “total rebuild” is going swimmingly. Imagine what happens when Gutie starts using the draft to improve. Right?

  24. The patience Rodgers uses with these young, fast receivers that continue to drop passes is remarkable. He comes back to them again and again and never lets them lose faith in themselves. That’s what leaders are made of.

