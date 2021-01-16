Packers defeat Rams 32-18, advance to NFC Championship Game

USA Today Sports

The NFC’s road to Super Bowl LV will continue to go through Green Bay.

The Packers racked up 484 yards of offense against the Rams’ top-ranked defense en route to a 32-18 victory on Saturday.

Los Angeles had not allowed more than 390 yards in a game all season. The Packers also had 188 yards rushing, which allowed the club to control the clock for much of the game.

Though L.A. cut Green Bay’s lead to seven points late in the third quarter, the game never felt that close. The Packers scored on each of their first five possessions. And after the Rams, forced consecutive punts in the second half, Aaron Rodgers‘ 58-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter put Green Bay up by 14.

Jared Goff took a sack on fourth-and-13 from midfield on Los Angeles’ ensuing possession to effectively seal Green Bay’s victory. The Rams never got the ball back.

Rodgers was on point throughout the contest, finishing 23-of-36 passing for 296 yards with a pair of passing TDs and a one-yard score on the ground. Lazard led the team with 96 yards on four receptions. Davante Adams caught nine passes for 66 yards and a TD.

On the ground, Aaron Jones led the club with 14 carries for 99 yards — including a 60-yard run to start the third quarter. Jamaal Williams had 65 yards on 12 carries.

Though head coach Sean McVay told the Fox broadcast in a halftime interview that Aaron Donald‘s snaps weren’t being limited due to his ribs injury, it didn’t appear that way on the field. Donald had only one tackle during the contest and was shown on the sideline throughout the game. Donald’s injury and limitations clearly had an effect on Los Angeles’ defense.

After John Wolford started last week, Goff finished Saturday’s contest 21-of-27 passing with 174 yards and a touchdown. Running back Cam Akers had 90 yards on 18 carries with a TD.

The Packers will take on the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the Buccaneers and Saints next Sunday.