Packers lead Rams 19-10 at halftime

The Rams finished the 2020 season with the league’s top defense. But the Packers’ top scoring offense has gotten the better of the matchup so far.

Green Bay scored on each of its four first-half possessions to take a 19-10 lead into halftime.

Even when the Packers got the ball back with 29 seconds left and two timeouts in the second quarter, quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed a pair of passes to put his team on the Los Angeles 21. But after two incompletions — that conceivably could’ve been intercepted by Troy Hill and John Johnson, respectively — Green Bay settled for a 39-yard field goal.

The Packers dominated time of possession in the first half, 19:00 to 11:00 — buoyed by a 14-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that took 7:59 off the clock. Green Bay has 16 first downs to Los Angeles’ eight. And the club has 243 yards to the Rams’ 146.

Down 16-3 late in the second quarter, Los Angeles’ outlook was beginning to look bleak. But the offense went up-tempo and Jared Goff threw a four-yard touchdown to rookie Van Jefferson to get the Rams in the end zone.

The Rams are 0-of-3 on third down, but have been efficient when avoiding it. Goff is 9-of-10 passing for 91 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Cam Akers is the only back to take a carry so far, netting 62 yards on 11 attempts.

Los Angeles doesn’t have Cooper Kupp, who is inactive with a knee injury. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has caught both of his targets for 49 yards. Robert Woods has three receptions for 27 yards.

On the other side, Aaron Rodgers is 14-of-20 passing for 169 yards with a passing and rushing touchdown. Davante Adams has five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers will get the ball to start the second half.