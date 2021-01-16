Packers score first, lead Rams 3-0

Getty Images

The Packers finished the regular season scoring touchdowns on 80 percent of their red zone drives — the highest mark for any team since 2000.

But the Rams’ No. 1 defense held them to a field goal to open the game.

Aaron Rodgers got the Packers into the red zone when he caught the Rams with too many men on the field. Los Angeles was trying to substitute on third-and-7 when Rodgers fielded a quick snap and hit Equanimeous St. Brown for 27 yards over the middle.

But the Rams’ defense tightened up from there. Linebacker Troy Reeder broke up a third-down pass to Allen Lazard to force the field goal.

Notably, defensive tackle Aaron Donald was off the field for the Packers’ third-down play. He did not have an injury status entering the weekend, but sufferd a ribs injury in last week’s win over the Seahawks.