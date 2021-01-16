Playoff crowds will range from 3,500 to 16,000

Getty Images

All four playoff games will have fans in the stands this weekend, all at much less than stadium capacity as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make life very different than normal.

The smallest crowd will be in New Orleans, where the Saints will host 3,500 fans against the Buccaneers. The initial plan had been for 3,000 fans, but the Saints and the city agreed to a provision that will allow 500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the game for free.

The Packers will have 6,000 fans at Lambeau Field, by far the most they’ve had this season. During the regular season the stadium was almost entirely empty, with the exception of a few hundred employees and guests of the team, plus some health care workers given free tickets.

The Bills will have 6,700 fans for the second consecutive playoff game. After playing in an empty stadium all season, the Bills and the state of New York agreed to a pilot program that allows up to 6,700 fans, all of whom will first have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Chiefs will have the largest crowd, with 16,000 in attendance. That matches the number the Chiefs had throughout the regular season.