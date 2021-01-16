Ravens special teams help Bills take 3-0 lead

Getty Images

It’s not been the most mistake-free postseason game so far.

Justin Tucker has missed a field goal for the Ravens, and Gabriel Davis dropped a touchdown for the Bils.

Buffalo leads 3-0 with 2:57 remaining in the first quarter.

The Ravens opened the game by going 46 yards in 12 plays. They picked up a fourth down on an offsides penalty on A.J. Klein, who lined up in the neutral zone.

But Levi Wallace sacked Lamar Jackson for an 11-yard loss on the next play.

The Ravens got down to the 23 before Tucker’s 41-yard field goal hit the left upright.

Tucker was 11-of-11 on field goals inside 50 yards in his playoff career before the miss. It also was the first time since 2015 that Tucker has missed a field goal in consecutive weeks, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Bills, who punted on their first possession, benefitted from a short field after a 23-yard Sam Koch punt to the Baltimore 38.

Buffalo went 28 yards in five plays and a got a roughing the passer call on Justin Madubuike on a questionable penalty. Madubuike lightly shoved Josh Allen, who flopped to draw the flag.

Davis dropped the pass in the end zone on third down, with Tyler Bass kicking a 28-yard field goal to give the Bills the early lead.