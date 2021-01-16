Report: Eagles request interview with Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

The Eagles got a later start than most on their coaching search, but they’re still apparently casting a wide net.

The club has now requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to NFL media’s Mike Garafolo. It’s unclear when the interview will take place given that Kansas City is still alive in the postseason.

Bieniemy played one season for the Eagles in 1999 — Andy Reid’s first year as the team’s head coach.

Bieniemy reportedly drew interest from the Falcons, Lions, Jaguars, Chargers, and Jets — though all have either hired a different candidate or there is a reported favorite. The Texans also requested Bieniemy, but that was after the Chiefs playoff bye and he has not yet interviewed with the club.

Philadelphia fired Doug Pederson on Monday.