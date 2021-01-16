Saints activate Tre’Quan Smith

Getty Images

The Saints announced a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, including wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith‘s return to the active roster.

Smith has been on injured reserve since Christmas Eve due to an ankle injury and returned to practice this week. He had 34 catches for 448 yards and four touchodowns in 14 regular season games.

The Saints also got Michael Thomas, Deonte Harris, and Marquez Callaway back from injuries recently, so their receiving corps will be at full strength on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to activating Smith, the Saints also promoted linebacker Chase Hansen and offensive lineman Cameron Tom from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Will Clapp officially went on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive this week.