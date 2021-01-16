Steelers likely to promote Matt Canada to offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Steelers appear set to promote from within for their next offensive coordinator.

Matt Canada, who was the Steelers’ quarterbacks coach last season, is expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.

Canada interviewed with the Dolphins for their offensive coordinator position.

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner this week. Canada was in his first season as quarterbacks coach last season, and Mike Tomlin apparently thinks he did a good job of coaching Ben Roethlisberger. Now Canada will take over an offense that needs to play better than it did in 2020.