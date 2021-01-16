Stefon Diggs scores game’s first touchdown to give Bills 10-3 lead

Getty Images

The Bills have the first touchdown of Saturday night’s game.

Stefon Diggs caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen on the first possession of the second half. It broke a 3-3 halftime tie, giving the Bills a 10-3 lead with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bills took the second half kickoff and went 66 yards in 11 plays in the most productive drive by either team in the game.

After getting only one carry for 3 yards in the first half, Devin Singletary had three carries for 20 yards on the touchdown drive.

Allen was 4-of-6 for 46 yards and the touchdown on the drive after completing 13 of 22 passes for 120 yards in the first half.

Diggs now has six catches for 82 yards and the score.