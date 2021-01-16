Taron Johnson’s 101-yard interception return gives Bills 17-3 lead

Getty Images

The Ravens were within 9 yards of tying the Bills. A hundred and one yards later, they are down 17-3.

On third-and-goal, Lamar Jackson tried to hit Mark Andrews over the middle. Instead, Jackson threw a perfect pass to Taron Johnson, who ran 101 yards the other way.

Johnson’s interception return tied for the longest in postseason history. Packers defensive back George Teague had a 101-yard interception return against the Lions in 1993.

It was Jackson’s first career red-zone interception. He had 49 touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone in his career including the playoffs before the ill-fated throw to Johnson.

Jackson is 14-for-23 for 162 yards and an interception. He has taken three sacks, including two by Jerry Hughes.

Hughes pressured Jackson on the play before the interception, forcing Jackson to miss a wide-open Hollywood Brown.