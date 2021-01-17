Andy Reid: Everybody has confidence in Chad Henne

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne isn’t a Twitter user, so he had to be told after Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Browns that #HenneThingIsPossible was trending on the service.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted out that hashtag after Henne completed a short pass to Tyreek Hill to convert a fourth down that ensured the Chiefs would advance to the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was knocked out with a concussion in the third quarter, which led to the first postseason action of Henne’s career.

Henne had set up the 4th-and-1 with a 13-yard run and the call to go for it made it clear that head coach Andy Reid had full confidence in the backup. Reid said as much after the game.

“When you’re around him, you just know,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Everybody has full confidence in him. I think we’ll all remember the run, that dive, and then the throw.”

Henne was 6-of-8 for 66 yards and threw a bad interception earlier in the fourth quarter. The defense picked him up after that mistake and Henne made the plays when needed for the Chiefs.