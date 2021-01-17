Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes doing great right now, we’ll see where it goes

Getty Images

The status of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be the subject of great attention this week and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered the first update after Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Browns.

Mahomes left the game in the third quarter after suffering a concussion on a running play. Mahomes looked dazed while being helped up after the play and he was ruled out a short time later.

Reid said that Mahomes was feeling well after the game and that the team would see where things stand on Monday.

“He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him. . . he’s doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we’ll see where it goes from here,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Mahomes will have to proceed through the concussion protocol in order to get cleared for the AFC Championship Game and there’s no predicting at this point if that is going to happen.