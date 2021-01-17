Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes doing great right now, we’ll see where it goes

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
The status of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to be the subject of great attention this week and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered the first update after Sunday’s 22-17 win over the Browns.

Mahomes left the game in the third quarter after suffering a concussion on a running play. Mahomes looked dazed while being helped up after the play and he was ruled out a short time later.

Reid said that Mahomes was feeling well after the game and that the team would see where things stand on Monday.

“He got hit in the back of the head and kind of knocked the wind out of him. . . he’s doing great right now, which is a real positive, passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we’ll see where it goes from here,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Mahomes will have to proceed through the concussion protocol in order to get cleared for the AFC Championship Game and there’s no predicting at this point if that is going to happen.

12 responses to "Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes doing great right now, we'll see where it goes

  1. He looked really messed up for a minute there.
    Players who didn’t look dazed at all after hard hits have missed nearly a month.
    There’s going to be a lot of back-room dealing to get this guy on the field next week.

  4. If he “passed all the deals that he needed to pass” then he wouldn’t have been held out for the rest of the game. Either you fail the tests and are concussed or you pass them and you’re not concussed. And they’re not clearing you an hour and a half after diagnosing the concussion.

  6. If we’re being HONEST, and we follow the proper protocol there’s no way he’s eligible to play next weekend. Nobody is recovered from a concussion within 4 days, and he’d have to be cleared by then to play. So if it’s independent doctors who are concussion experts they aren’t clearing him, but if it’s league doctors concerned about league revenue then we all know he’ll be cleared with flying colors

  7. Packers odds tilted in Vegas in the 3rd quarter, same with Chiefs. Shame the Browns couldn’t capitalize.

  8. Lamar, “So that’s what a concussion looks like. Next time I’m down 14 in a playoff game, I have to look dizzy and not skip back to the locker room happy that I don’t have to explain my mess.”

  9. As much as I hope Mahomes is cleared in time to play so the Bills can put the “tHEY sTiLl CaNt’ BeAt ThE cHiEfs” narrative to rest definitively, I highly doubt he will. We only get one brain, and it’s more valuable than any Super Bowl ring ever could be

  10. The league is utterly indifferent to the actual health of the players. The only reason they care is to avoid lawsuits. They will ensure that Mahomes is good to play because that makes the league money. That’s why the NFL denied the long term dangers of concussions for so long even though they knew of the dangers. Had they cared about safety they would have mandated the safer helmets instead of allowing players to continue to use the older models. Anyone that thinks the league truly cares should prob re-examine their sobriety.

