Bad luck, a bad rule, a bad call and a bad first half for the Browns

The Browns were dealt a terrible blow as the worst rule in football reared its ugly head late in the first half today in Kansas City.

Just as it appeared that Cleveland might make a game of it before halftime, Rashard Higgins caught a pass for Baker Mayfield, raced toward the pylon, and fumbled just before getting into the end zone. The ball went into the end zone and then rolled out of bounds for a touchback. Chiefs ball at the 20-yard line.

It’s commonly referred to was the worst rule in football: Why should the other team get the ball back when it goes out of bounds in the end zone? It would make more sense to give the ball back to the offense at the spot of the foul.

Compounding the bad play for the Browns was that replays showed Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen initiated contact with the top of his helmet and should have been flagged for a penalty when he hit Higgins. But the officials missed it, and that penalty is not reviewable.

If Higgins hadn’t fumbled, if the rule would give the Browns the ball back at the 1-yard line, or if the officials had seen Sorensen’s hit, the Browns would probably have closed the gap to 16-10 before halftime. Instead, the Chiefs kicked a field goal after the fumble, lead 19-3, and appear poised to win this one going away.

  1. At this point I think that we know which team the NFL wants to see in the SB. Roger is there to make sure everything goes as planned.

  3. Not even a browns fan here, but as a Lions fan I know all to well how a blown call feels… MAKE ALL CALLS REVIEWABLE AND HOLD REFS ACCOUNTABLE!!

  4. So you can lead with your helmet? Bad excuse to give up a score on every drive. What happend to Hunt? Thought this was personal blah blah blah…

  7. When someone hits a player’s head like that it’s hard to hold onto the ball. Terrible terrible call. 10 point swing, devasting

  8. Not surprised the officials missed that penalty, it’s one that is not called uniformly at all…but damn that touchback rule makes no sense.

  9. Unfortunately when you are trying to tackle someone your head happens to be the first part that arrives

  10. You can’t reward a team with a ‘spot of the foul’….…the rule prevents an intentional fumble into the end zone so a teammate can score a touchdown.

    It should be loss of down and ball back to line of scrimmage.

  12. YES…Probably THE single worst rule in the NFL. Turning the ball over undeservedly to the opposing team which they did not recover is ludicrous. The fumbling team should at least retain possession and maybe place it at the opposing 20, or however many yards from the point but to just hand it to them and say, here, here you go, you deserve it, is completely opposite of the way the game is played. That’s a 10 point swing as KC went down and kicked the 3.

  13. WR should have known the situation….no need to reach for the TD there, they would have had the ball at the 1 with 1:30 left. Just go down or out of bounds.

    Instead he made a bad decision to reach with the ball .

  14. Chiefs are dirty head hunters. Their defense isn’t good so they revert to cheap shots like you’ve seen today.

    Such a Shame because today’s game should have been a one possession have to start the second half.

  16. Clowns fans will be whining over this one. Chubb had a big half – SMH. Can’t wait to see Faker try to stage a comeback. Back home to the Factory of Sadness for the Clowns!

  17. It is a good rule, Florio. The end zone is the promised land. A team should be penalized for fumbling in that spot.

  18. The players are well aware of the rule. He extended the ball and lost it. The current rule doesn’t reward fumbling, and I’m ok with that. I’d be ok if they changed the rule too, to maybe give the ball back to the offense at the 20 hardline or something. I don’t like fumbles, so why encourage players to hold the ball out loosely?Yes, they miss the helmet penalty, but the rules should be changed in the off-season.

  19. Unfortunate for sure, but definitely not the worst rule in football. The rule puts a premium on maintaining possession of the ball as you pass over the goal line. Which is the the most essential concept of this sport.

  20. Sorry, the worst rule in football is not allowing contact with receivers beyond 5 yards which was the rule that began the watering down of football into what we have today.

  22. Who didn’t see this coming?

    Yes the Browns beat the Steelers but that was primarily because the Steelers beat themselves. They gave them 28 points in the first quarter, mostly from turnovers. And then the Steelers began to make a run and came close to closing the gap. They shot themselves in the foot again in the game by turning it over but the point is that even with that monstrous lead they lost momentum for a period and the consensus was that the Browns just might choke.

    As for the rule and helmet to helmet. Those type of hits are rarely ever called. That’s part of the reason why people criticize the “player safety” of the NFL. They made a big stink about crown of the helmet on both defensive players and running back just to never actually use it.

  23. Yes there should have been a penalty on the play with crown of the helmet . But the ball can’t be advanced with a deliberate fumble. If that was the case teams would get close to the end zone and fumble it out of the end zone every time for a TD. It’s a great rule. And the correct one .

  24. I loved Bill Cowher’s Simmsism, That Packers tandem of Jones, Williams and Dillion! I may have the names wrong but you get the point.

  25. I wish I was a Steelers fan so I didn’t have to worry about divisional round football games…

  27. It’s not a bad rule, it’s a bad play.
    Protect the football at all costs and that touchback doesn’t happen.
    There was a time in football when protecting the football was paramount.

    Or should we enact yet another rule to help the offense and hamper the defense for making a great play.
    Pretty soon we’ll be taking away everything from them.

    As for the play that we’re referring to today, a penalty probably should have been thrown for the defender leading with his head, but that still has nothing to do with the rule in question.
    That’s a totally different argument.

    The rule DOES exist, though. Stop sticking the ball out. Problem solved.

    Can’t argue with this. And Higgins has a history of terrible ball control. The rule should be changed, but yeah… it’s there and every nfl player should be well aware of it. Mostly a shame no penalty was called

  29. The rule is fine it’s the fact that helmet to helmet caused it that’s the issue. Then again Chiefs seem to get a lot of suspect non calls and calls.

  30. Compromise:

    If it’s fumbled out of bounds in the end zone by the offense, give it back to them at the 20-yard line.

    Also, if the NFL was serious about player safety, the helmet-to-helmet stuff should be reviewable, at least by coach’s challenge, if not initiated by the booth.

  31. “Unfortunately when you are trying to tackle someone your head happens to be the first part that arrives” a proper tackle should never lead with the head. A tackle proper tackle would be head to the side. That was a play that put both players at risk.

  32. No dog in the fight, but I think a rule change is in order. In real time, I didn’t notice the the helmet to helmet, I was watching the ball. Hard to blame the refs here, and I’m no stranger to hating on officiating. That rule is the worst though. Should be treated like any other fumble out of bounds. Browns keep the ball at the 1.

  34. You can thank Raiders QB Kenny Stabler for the rule. The rule is to stop offensive players from intentionally fumbling the football into the end zone where another offensive players can recover it for an easy TD or the ball goes harmlessly out of bounds. Without the rule in place there would be 3 possible outcomes and 2 of them would disproportionally favor the offense. Either the ball would be recovered by your offense (TD) or it would go out of bounds, or the defense would recover and it would be a touch back. I think its a good rule to penalize the offense for fumbling into the end zone to put a stop to taking advantage of a weird situation, but I think the punishment should be as others have stated, penalize the offense 20 yards and put the ball back at the 20 but let the offense keep the ball.

  35. 1:45 left in the half, why is he sticking the ball out? Would’ve been 1st and goal from the 1. Notice what Tyreek and Mahomes did in the first half, near the goal line? They went down instead of sticking the ball out, then they scored on the next play. You can say it’s a bad rule, touchback, but it’s a rule. A guy meeting a guy with his helmet while diving,12 inches off the ground is a tough call to make in real time.

  36. This is just more proof at how bad of a coach Mike Tomlin is? Chiefs defense isn’t that great at all.

  39. I believe they rarely call that unless it’s contact to the head/neck area or it’s blatantly obvious. The announcers didn’t mention it until the official in the booth brought it up so it wasn’t clearly obvious. I’m not saying it was right. Whoever said it is right–they don’t call that uniformly but you can say the same about pass interference too and everything else.

    The title of this post could easily have been Bad Luck Browns. That was a huge swing. However, I don’t think it’s going to matter in the end.

  40. “It would make more sense to give the ball back to the offense at the spot of the foul.”

    Mmm.. it’s not a foul, it’s called a fumble. And trying to spot the ball when the player fumbles it at the goal would be impossible.

  41. A fine rule and makes total sense. Other problem to fix (like needing to review crown of helmet hits). If you can’t hold on to the ball why should you get to keep it (I understand that in field of play the same fumble does back to spot of fumble as “last control.”).

  42. It’s actually a better rule now, more than ever…defenses have most rules stacked against them…this one makes the offense pay for their mistakes…

  43. It’s a shame no one (including the officials) seemed to know about this rule when Champ Bailey fumbled into the endzone after being tackled by Ben Watson in the divisional round.

  44. This is football – he was a runner, deal with it. Leading with the helmet can be called on 90% of tackles

