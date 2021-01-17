Bills fans flood Lamar Jackson’s charity with donations

Getty Images

The Bills Mafia behaves in the exact opposite way that the real mafia does.

Fans of the Buffalo football team show appreciation and respect in a very powerful way: With their wallets.

Since last night’s game against the Ravens, a Bills win that vaulted the team to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1993, fans have donated roughly $150,000 to Blessings in a Backpack, a charity supported by Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Can we talk about the Bills Mafia?” Nikki Grizzle, the group’s chief marketing officer, told USA Today. “This is amazing. You took a normal Sunday in January and turned it into one of the greatest days in Blessings history.”

The group provides food on the weekends for elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry. Jackson has worked with the group for the last three years.

“This amount of money is going to make a huge impact on our organization, especially in a time right now during this pandemic where there’s more children now than ever that need our program,” Grizzle said.

Jackson exited last night’s game with a concussion, after hitting his head on the field at Bills Stadium.

If you’re a member of the Bills Mafia who has yet to make a donation, or if you’d like to support the group simply because it’s a great cause, click here.

During the regular season, the Bills Mafia flooded Oishei Children’s Hospital with donations in memory of quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother, Patricia. Three years ago, when the Bengals beat the Ravens to give the Bills their first playoff berth since 1999, the Bills Mafia coughed up plenty of cash for Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton‘s foundation.