Brandon Staley interviewing with Texans, Chargers, Eagles

After the Rams fell to the Packers on Saturday, their defensive coordinator is hitting the interview circuit.

According to NFL media’s Tom Pelissero, Brandon Staley interviewed with the Texans on Sunday morning and will have an in-person interview with the cross-town Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Pelissero also reports Staley will fly to Florida to meet with the Eagles on Monday.

It’s Staley’s second interview with the Chargers, as he previously spoke with the club.

Staley just finished his first season as a coordinator, with the Rams finishing atop the league in points allowed and yards allowed. He spent 2017-2019 as an outside linebackers coach under Vic Fangio — first in Chicago and then in Denver.

Staley also interviewed with the Jets before New York decided to hire Robert Saleh.