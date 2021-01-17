Bucs grab 10-6 lead after picking off Drew Brees

Getty Images

Sunday’s game will reportedly be the last of Saints quarterback Drew Brees‘ career if the Saints lose and that possibility is a bit likelier after a miscue by Brees in the second quarter.

Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting jumped a pass to Michael Thomas and returned the interception to the 3-yard-line. Tom Brady found Mike Evans for a touchdown on the next play and the Buccaneers are now up 10-6 after scoring 10 straight in the second quarter.

Evans beat longtime nemesis Marshon Lattimore for the touchdown. He had a touchdown against the Saints earlier this year, but his last in a matchup with Lattimore came in 2018.

Brees is now 4-of-10 for 23 yards while Brady is 4-of-10 for 35 yards and the touchdown that has the Bucs in the lead for the first time this Sunday.