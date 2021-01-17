Bucs tie score at 13 before halftime

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Saints traded blows throughout the first half of Sunday’s game at the Superdome and they’ve arrived at halftime with the score all tied up.

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop‘s second field goal of the game came at the end of the second quarter and tied the score at 13 before halftime. Bucs wideout Chris Godwin momentarily looked like he caught a touchdown pass a couple of plays before the kick, but he wasn’t able to hang onto the ball after hitting the ground in the end zone.

Tom Brady ended the half 10-of-21 for 93 yards and a three-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans that came one play after a Sean Murphy-Bunting interception in the second quarter. Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones have added 58 yards on 13 carries to Brady’s work through the air.

Drew Brees threw the interception and Jameis Winston completed the biggest pass of the half for the home team. The Saints ran a little trickery out of the Wildcat after inserting Winston into the game and he hit Tre'Quan Smith for a 56-yard touchdown against his former team.

The Saints have otherwise been short on big plays and neither offense has been terribly successful over the first 30 minutes. The Saints get the ball to start the third quarter in the first chance to see if they’ve made the right adjustments during the break.