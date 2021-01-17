CBS outages affecting viewers trying to watch Browns-Chiefs

Getty Images

A lot of people who tuned into CBS to watch the start of Sunday’s game between the Browns and Chiefs did not find what they were looking for.

Twitter is filled with posters wondering why their screens are blank rather than showing the AFC divisional round playoff game. There are outages that appear to be located in the eastern part of the United States, including the New York City area, and those outages are happening for several cable providers.

Some of those users have noted that the CBS app is showing the game and that it can be activated with a free trial. Others have pointed out that the game is also showing on ESPN’s Spanish language platform.

While those options exist, one imagines CBS is not thrilled that the game is not being shown to many of the viewers who want to watch it.