Chargers announce Brandon Staley as franchise’s 17th head coach

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers announced their agreement with Brandon Staley as the 17th head coach in franchise history.

Staley served as the defensive coordinator for the Rams in 2020 after three seasons as an outside linebackers coach for Chicago (2017-18) and Denver (2019).

The Chargers will introduce Staley at a news conference Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve known Brandon for five minutes or five years, what quickly becomes apparent is the amount of energy and passion he approaches each and every moment with,” John Spanos, the Chargers’ president of football operations, said. “The consistency of that enthusiasm is unique and, most importantly, it drives his ability to connect with people. His coaching journey to this particular moment is inspiring; if not for the sheer perseverance and determination of it all, then certainly for the dramatic results it has produced for the teams and players he has coached. I know it’s cliché, but I know Brandon quite literally cannot wait to get to work. I also know we cannot be more excited to have him as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Staley has coached four Pro Bowlers in Khalil Mack in 2018, Von Miller in 2019 and Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey this season. Mack, Donald and Ramsey also earned All-Pro honors with Staley as their coach.

“It’s not just that Brandon possesses a tremendous football mind that makes him the ideal head coach to lead our team forward,” General Manager Tom Telesco said. “It’s that he excels in the ability to effectively tailor, apply and communicate his concepts to players. It’s clear that Brandon will not be out-worked. He’s the football equivalent of a gym rat, and that has earned him the universal respect of the players he has coached throughout his journey.”

Staley has had a meteoric rise from coaching at John Carroll University in 2016 to now one of 32 NFL head coaches.

He steps into perhaps the top job opening, too, with a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and star players such as Joey Bosa, Derwin James and Keenan Allen returning.

“It’s hard to put into words just how excited I am for the opportunity to be the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach,” Staley said. “While this is certainly a dream come true, it’s also a dream that’s just beginning. There’s a reason this was probably the most sought after job out there — from ownership, to the fans, to the city, to the men in that locker room — it’s the total package. I can’t thank the Spanos family and Tom Telesco enough for placing their faith in us, and by the time everyone is reading this quote in a press release, we’ll already be hard at work developing a program Chargers fans everywhere can be proud of.”