Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire inactive vs. Browns

The Chiefs won’t have their top runner on the field today against the Browns.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the first-round rookie who led the team in rushing during the regular season, is inactive today. It’s the fourth consecutive game he’ll miss because of an ankle injury.

Le'Veon Bell, Darrel Williams, and Darwin Thompson are all likely to get more carries for the Chiefs with Edwards-Helaire out.

The Chiefs’ other inactives are WR Sammy Watkins, CB Rashad Fenton, LB Willie Gay, OT Martinas Rankin, DE Tim Ward and DT Khalen Saunders.

The Browns’ inactives are WR Marvin Hall, CB Brian Allen, S Jovante Moffatt, OT Alex Taylor, WR Alexander Hollins, TE Kyle Markway and DE Joe Jackson.