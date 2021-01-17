Chiefs lose Patrick Mahomes, still beat Browns to go to AFC Championship Game

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2021, 6:08 PM EST
Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are heading to the AFC Championship Game. With or without Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was knocked out of the game with a concussion and replaced with Chad Henne in the fourth quarter, and when Henne threw a terrible interception into the end zone, it appeared that the Browns were in great position to come back and win the game.

But Henne then worked his magic, rushing for 13 yards on third-and-14 and then throwing a short pass for the game-sealing first down on fourth-and-1.

Mahomes had been having one of his usual strong games, completing 21 of 30 passes for 255 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Henne went 6-for-8 for 66 yards.

For the Browns, Baker Mayfield turned in a solid if not spectacular game, completing 23 of 37 passes for 204 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns will spend a long offseason wondering what could have been if only a couple of key plays had been changed, most notably a fumble into the end zone at the 1-yard line that gave the Chiefs the ball just as the Browns were about to score a touchdown. The officials missed a helmet-to-helmet hit on the Chiefs that would have negated that fumble.

Aside from that call, the talk of this game will be the injury to Mahomes, and the stellar play of Henne on the final drive. And the talk of this week will be whether Mahomes can return for the AFC Championship Game against the Bills.

59 responses to “Chiefs lose Patrick Mahomes, still beat Browns to go to AFC Championship Game

  4. Andy Reid had to win the game because Mahomes got hurt, and he did. Hats off to Andy Reid!

  7. Browns got beat by a back up QB had all the calls and momentum in second half and still go home losers.

  9. Gritty finish by Henne. If mahomes isn’t cleared we will be seeing Buffalo in the SB. Good game Cleveland.

  10. Browns looked awful. Dont they have like two or three first or early first round picks on the d line? KC looked awesom of defense and Cleveland looked like they havent been there before.
    As just an observer, the coach of Cleveland was over his head and d coach had no clue today. They looked confused and out of sink the whole game,

  11. Finally an entertaining game this weekend. Henne will have a statue erected to him if they go on and win it all.

  12. Chiefs have zero chance against any of the remaining NFC QB greats if they don’t somehow manufacture more pass rush than they had today, which was absolutely flat out NONE. ZERO pressure. Rodgers, Brees, or Brady, any of them will put up 50+ with no pass rush, and the Chiefs, at least today, simply had none. Zero.

  14. Now if we follow the proper concussion protocol THERE’S NO WAY Mahomes is cleared to play by next weekend. We shall see

  15. The NFL owes an apology for not calling that play at the end of the half. The Browns would have won the game

  16. I love this CBS team of Nantz and Romo. Make football more fun.

    Andy Reid is a genius. Amazing game. Henne made up for that horrible INT with the first down run.

    Browns and Stefanski can be proud of their perfomance.

  17. The call by Andy to throw on 4th and 1, in an obvious “just try to get them to go off o sides play” was shocking.

  18. That was incredible. I bet Eric Bienemy is the talk of the town all week and probably secures a HC job after that. Chad Henne with the big assist.

  19. Vegas just chopped KC’s Super Bowl odds, to reach the game let alone win. Time to buy if you believe or time to sell your futures bet.

  20. Cleveland’s defense couldn’t capitalize when Henne was in the game. They had two big lapses in the final drive that cost them a chance to get the ball back and possibly drive for the winning touchdown.

  22. Ravens fan here. Congrats Browns on a great season and getting back to the playoffs. The AFCN is shaping up to be one of the best divisions again.

  26. Brown’s defense can hold this L. All you had to do was stop Chad Henne…

  27. Terrible loss for the Factory, you cant let Henne run for that 14 yard play where’s the defense?? Mahomes goes down and they still cant win. Good season for the BRowns but still lose.

  28. Hey if your any coach on any team dont you tell your offence, touch the PYLON with the ball its a td. Not try to fly in the air with the ball and hope when you it the ground it doesnt pop out, hit or no hit, STUPIDO

  29. That was a fun game. The Bills in the AFC Championship game, the Browns almost in… can we stop the nonsense and all agree that despite a few “almost good” years, the Bengals are the worst NFL franchise in most of our lifetimes?

  31. You play to win the game. I chalk that interception up to Chad Henne not having complete chemistry with the guys but he sure made up for it on that 3rd down run. Similar to when Josh McCown literally put everything he had on the line for the Eagles. First guys like them, despite their age, its the only playoff shot they’ve had in their careers while actually being in the game and it shows.

  34. The Chiefs have played bad for half the season, they’ve let teams get back in the game every game and still figured out a way to win. Today they play very good and lose Patrick, and STILL come back to win. I don’t know how much chance I give them next week if Patrick is out, but this is a TEAM, not just a superstar.

  35. guitarkevin says:
    January 17, 2021 at 6:13 pm
    Ravens fan here. Congrats Browns on a great season and getting back to the playoffs. The AFCN is shaping up to be one of the best divisions again.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————
    Really. They had like five or six great low first round picks and should have been in at least one super bowl and contending years ago not looking like, wow were so lucky to be here.
    There two top d linemen were on the sidelines a lot gasping for air like they were terrible out of shape not playing for their dreams

  36. No Dog in this fight, but hopefully it won’t be a non call that decides anymore playoff
    games.

    Go Pats

  37. Apparently TARGETING doesn’t apply to a wide receiver (Higgins) by the safety Sorensens. Why don’t the rules apply to ANY player getting hit in the head by a helmet? Commissioner???? Please chime in.

  39. I like the guts of putting the game in the hands of Henne, a 4th down pass on the drive after an interception. The browns punting with 4 min left felt like giving up, ; Henne passing on 4th down felt like trying to win.

  40. Great fourth down call. However, Henne‘s run should have been 2 to 3 yards short of the line of game. Under the rules adapted a couple of years ago, a quarterback gives himself up even when he dives forward. Therefore the ball should’ve been spotted at the point of the dive just like a slide.

    Not sure Chiefs would’ve been that daring on fourth in three

  42. Browns deserved to lose this one. Mayfield choked – pure and simple. Last series, took a timeout after the 4th down push (bad situational football), came back n didn’t read the defense well, and threw a dink on 3rd n long. Result? Punted away their golden chance of playing in the AFC championship. Big games come down a few plays- sadly Mayfield was not upto it. Who knows if/when he’ll get another chance!

  43. Bad break for mahomes. Will miss afc championship, and then Super Bowl 2 weeks after that.

  44. “The Rams and Browns who lost to the Jets were exposed this weekend”

    So what about the teams that beat the Jets but didn’t get to the playoffs?

  46. icouldcareless says:
    January 17, 2021 at 6:12 pm
    Now if we follow the proper concussion protocol THERE’S NO WAY Mahomes is cleared to play by next weekend. We shall see

    ———

    Does it really matter? If he plays concussed, he’s only hurting himself and his team. Try to spin it in a way that’s realistic. It’s to the bills advantage if he plays less than a hundred percent

  47. The Chiefs are EXTREMELY LUCKY that Mahomes INJURY didn’t happen in the opening minutes of the game with the SCORE 0-0. lets hope Patrick is ok because there is no getting spot Leads for the backup QB next week against Buffalo.

  48. steaksandwichandsteaksandwich says:
    January 17, 2021 at 6:20 pm
    Great fourth down call. However, Henne‘s run should have been 2 to 3 yards short of the line of game.
    ——————————————–
    Line to gain….

  49. charliewaffles2020 says:
    January 17, 2021 at 6:22 pm
    Bad break for mahomes. Will miss afc championship, and then Super Bowl 2 weeks after that.
    ————————————————————
    He will be on the field next Sunday. Book it…

  50. The “Factory” hasn’t quite shut down yet. Still producing.
    There’s no way Mahomes will be cleared to play next week. He clearly didn’t know what day of the week it was.
    Henne is a veteran with a good arm. All he needs to do is get the ball to their many weapons.

  51. Wanted to see browns get the ball back. Great gutsy call by Reid. Can’t see Mahomes playing next week.

  52. I’m not sure what’s more shocking: Andy calling that 4th and 1, or that they pulled it off O_O

  53. Guaranteed Mahomes will play and they will win, and win another Superbowl. People are jealous he’s so freaking scary good.

  55. Guaranteed Mahomes will play and they will win, and win another Superbowl. People are jealous he’s so freaking scary good. No remaining qb can be compared to him.

  56. EZWriter says:
    January 17, 2021 at 6:12 pm
    Chiefs have zero chance against any of the remaining NFC QB greats if they don’t somehow manufacture more pass rush than they had today, which was absolutely flat out NONE. ZERO pressure. Rodgers, Brees, or Brady, any of them will put up 50+ with no pass rush, and the Chiefs, at least today, simply had none. Zero.
    ——
    The Chiefs have beaten the Bill, Buccaneers and Saints this season, all on the road.

    As a Chiefs fan, I’m not concerned about the lack of sacks because the Chiefs have been shutting down teams all year long. Cleveland could only score 17 points today and if Mahomes had been available to lead the Chiefs offensively in the second half, they still might be stuck on 3 points.

  57. Sorensen definitely hit the Browns receiver helmet to helmet. However, the Browns also should have kept going for it during their last drive.

  58. Kansas City only scored 3 points in the second half. Chad Henne runs for 13 and 1/2 yards on 3rd and 14. The missed call at the end of the first half did not cost Cleveland the game. Not taking advantage of Patrick Mahomes being out cost them the game.

  59. Depends if it was an actual concussion. I think the average is 2wks out. If so they will have to beat the Bills with Henne. Not sure that is possible.

