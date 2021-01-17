Deonte Harris questionable to return, Saints lead 6-3

USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have gotten on the board in New Orleans.

Ryan Succop hit a 26-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 67-yard drive that ended the first quarter and opened the second. Succop’s kick cut the Saints’ lead to 6-3.

Tampa converted a fourth-and-one from their own 34-yard-line early in the drive and got contributions from Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, and Cameron Brate on their way down the field. A deep shot from Tom Brady to Mike Evans was thwarted by strong coverage by Marshon Lattimore.

The Saints opened the game with a field goal after a 54-yard Deonte Harris punt return and Harris returned another punt for a touchdown that was nullified by an illegal block in the back. He also caught one pass from Drew Brees, but left with a neck injury after being tackled by Bucs linebacker Devin White on that play and is called questionable to return.