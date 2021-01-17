Deshaun Watson has not yet asked for a trade

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2021, 10:16 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Saturday’s excellent SI.com article that looked into a chaotic couple of weeks for the Texans reports, among other things, that quarterback Deshaun Watsonjust wants out.” He quite possibly does, but he has not officially asked for that to happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Watson has not specifically requested a trade, yet.

Although it’s moving in that direction, Watson realizes that using those words will take the situation past the point of no return. This means that, for now, it’s not past the point of no return.

But it won’t be easy to turn things around. The same organization that made the mess will now have to un-make it.

It hasn’t gone well so far. The Texans invited Watson to give input for both the G.M. hire and the head-coaching hire. He did, and the team disregarded his input. The Texans initially ignored his recommendation that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy be interviewed for the head-coaching job. As reported last night, the Texans completely ignored Watson’s recommendation that former 49ers defensive coordinator (and now Jets head coach) Robert Saleh be interviewed for the job.

To those who point out that quarterbacks aren’t supposed to play that kind of a role in the management of a team, two points: (1) the Texans asked him to play that role; and (2) since quarterbacks are expected to be quasi-members of management, why shouldn’t they play that kind of a role in the management of a team?

Consider the specific dynamics in Houston. Texans owner Cal McNair and executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby made the decision to hire Nick Caserio to serve as the next G.M. How are McNair and Easterby more qualified than Watson to make that call?

McNair and Easterby have made three past General Manager decisions, none of which went well. First, they tried (and failed) to hire Caserio. Second, they decided to proceed without a G.M. Third, they decided to make former head coach Bill O’Brien the G.M., a decision that was undone after only four games in 2020.

As a result of those decisions, the Texans didn’t get enough for Jadeveon Clowney (and paid too much of his 2019 salary), the Texans gave up too much for Laremy Tunsil, and the Texans were snookered by the Cardinals for receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

So what can the Texans do at this point to avoid getting an official trade request from Watson? The only thing to do is to make the best head-coaching hire that they can, and to hope that the new coach can figure out how to get Watson to stop short of asking to be traded.

15 responses to “Deshaun Watson has not yet asked for a trade

  1. I’d love to see him traded to a dumpster fire team where he’ll have to compete for a starting job. The Cowboys, Jets, or Vikings should do nicely.

  2. Totally agree. Houston is in one big mess. Draft pick trouble, salary cap trouble, QB trouble, management trouble etc. I’d take Kaley Mcenany’s job before this one!

  5. How is asking for a trade the “point of no return”? The team and player can decide it is in the best interest of both for the player to stay with the team. What it would take for Watson to believe that is another matter entirely.

  6. Deshaun Watson come to where it all begin play in Carolina where you can be happy & have fun again

  7. How are Easterby and McNair more qualified to make decisions than Watson? I will ask the reverse. How is Watson more qualified to make decisions more than Easterby and McNair? Does he have some experience in his background that I am missing?

  8. Maybe petulant DeSean shouldnt have signed the 4 year, $156 million dollar deal last year.

  9. Unfortunately they need to do it. It is best for him and the organization. Imagine if they could get Tua and both of their first round picks? Watson, on the right team, is worth two or three 1st round picks IMO. With Miami’s D they could pull it off. They need an Allen Robinson and a Najee Harris in rnd 2 and they are looking pretty good.

  12. The way I see it a talent like Watson doesn’t come along very often at all. He’s put the team on his back. He put up with dysfunctional management and coaching throughout. Any self respecting individual performing their job on a level most of their peers, let alone the rest of the world, cannot achieve would absolutely leave for a different position within a better company. He’s being smart with his limited career window. This idea that players should just shut up and play and be grateful completely ignores both the sheer volume of work they’ve put in to perform at this level, as well as the very react that without players there is no product. If these owners could mass produce their football team they would in a heartbeat. That’s what makes the game and players special. Just because you own a team doesn’t mean you get to mess with a mans career.

  14. The ridiculous logic people will use to justify the selfish behavior of someone else. So now all QBs should be picking the General Manager and coach? – bc “who knows better than DeShawn?” So- should he also decide the entire offense? Maybe the defense game plan too? Maybe he gets to decide when they kick FGs!!!

  15. Just a friendly reminder that not too long ago on December 13th 2020, Mitchell Trubisky threw 3 touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL when the Chicago Bears beat the Houston Texans 36-7. The Bears sacked Watson seven times.

