Devin White picks Drew Brees, Bucs lead 30-20

Getty Images

Word before Sunday’s game was that Saints quarterback Drew Brees is going to retire when the team’s season is over and we may not be far from finding out if that’s the case.

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White picked off Brees and returned the ball to the New Orleans 20-yard-line with just over seven minutes left to play in the game.

Tom Brady plunged into the end zone from a yard out a few plays later. The Bucs are now up 30-20 with under five minutes to play.

It was the second interception of the game for Brees and the Saints Offense has been limited to short passing outside of one deep shot thrown by Jameis Winston for a touchdown on a trick play in the first half. The conventional offense has had a couple of good moments, but the Bucs have now scored the last points and it’s going to take something miraculous for the Saints season to continue.