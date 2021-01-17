Drew Brees says he’ll take time to “think about a lot of things”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2021, 10:53 PM EST
Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees met with the media, more than an hour after Sunday night’s season-ending loss to the Buccaneers. He was asked right out of the gates whether he has played his last game.

Prefacing the response by saying, with a smile, that he’s only going to answer the question once, Brees said, “I’m gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision.”

He later said that he has no regrets about playing in 2020. The Saints made it to the playoff in each of the last four seasons, with heartbreaking exits every year. In 2018, the Saints nearly got to the Super Bowl — and they would have but for a horrible non-call of pass interference against the Rams.

Brees told PFT Live at the 2020 Super Bowl that he actually entered the 2017 season thinking it could be his last year, given that the Saints had struggled through three straight years without a playoff berth. (The interview has been added to this post.) The Saints rebounded in 2017 with the first of four consecutive playoff appearances, for the first time in franchise history.

Brees, who turned 42 on Friday, said that the way the current season ended won’t be a factor in his decision. Many will continue to believe that his decision already has been made. Nothing that happened tonight changed that.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Drew Brees says he’ll take time to “think about a lot of things”

  1. Good luck Drew, whatever you decide. You made the Saints relevant for a long period of time. So sorry to see you go, especially after the game tonight. I was wishing you could go out on top.

  2. Sean Payton still has not recovered from choking since Diggs took his soul after mocking with the Skol chant.

  3. I think its time to walk away. Just watching him unable to throw anything deep saddens me. Great guy, awesome career..but father time is undefeated. Gorgeous wife and wonderful family…time to enjoy the next phase of life!

  4. He needs time to take lessons from Ben Roethlisberger on how to bring out as much drama as possible.

  6. Great career, Drew. Go play with your kids, earn some money broadcasting and enjoy your well-earned retirement. See you in Canton.

  7. A lot of good times but having to sub in Winston for deep throws is a big sign that he needs to l’hiver it up. To bad his decline came so fast and has left the Saints in salary cap hell without a title.

  9. This is what happens. He walks in to the HOF and deserves it. Padded the bejesus out of his stats for years. He will make a good announcer or TV guy next season and I am sure his wife and kids will be happy he isn’t breaking 11 more ribs…

  10. Man, what happened to Michael Thomas? Straight ghost. Most over paid trash I’ve seen since that qb from Philly

  11. When Brees was in his prime, Saints defense was unable to hold up and it cost them several times in the post season. When the Saints defense got good, Brees wasn’t able to make some crucial throws down the stretch to win the game. Drew lost his final 3 playoff games at home to teams they were favored to beat.

    Brees walked off the field for possibly for the last time…knowing that his last two passes in the NFL were interceptions at home against a team they really should have beat. Without the benefit of the 4 turnover (3 interceptions by Brees and the Jared Cook fumble), I don’t think Tampa Bay would have won this game.

    During a 6 year stretch from 2008-2013 you could make an strong argument that he (not Brady or Manning) was the best/most productive QB in football. He had a great run. I’m sure he’ll be ok in retirement if he decides to pursue option.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.