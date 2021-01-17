Drew Brees says he’ll take time to “think about a lot of things”

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees met with the media, more than an hour after Sunday night’s season-ending loss to the Buccaneers. He was asked right out of the gates whether he has played his last game.

Prefacing the response by saying, with a smile, that he’s only going to answer the question once, Brees said, “I’m gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision.”

He later said that he has no regrets about playing in 2020. The Saints made it to the playoff in each of the last four seasons, with heartbreaking exits every year. In 2018, the Saints nearly got to the Super Bowl — and they would have but for a horrible non-call of pass interference against the Rams.

Brees told PFT Live at the 2020 Super Bowl that he actually entered the 2017 season thinking it could be his last year, given that the Saints had struggled through three straight years without a playoff berth. (The interview has been added to this post.) The Saints rebounded in 2017 with the first of four consecutive playoff appearances, for the first time in franchise history.

Brees, who turned 42 on Friday, said that the way the current season ended won’t be a factor in his decision. Many will continue to believe that his decision already has been made. Nothing that happened tonight changed that.