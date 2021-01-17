Hospitalized this month with COVID-19, Clay Martin is the Browns-Chiefs referee

Getty Images

Two weeks ago, NFL referee Clay Martin was hospitalized with COVD-19. Today, he’s working a divisional round playoff game.

It’s a surprising rebound for someone who was battling not long ago a disease that has killed nearly 400,000 Americans in less than a year. Martin looks a little thinner than he was, but he otherwise is able to do what the job requires.

Overall, the NFL had a much better experience with the virus that anyone would have expected. Hospitalizations were rare, and no games were canceled.

The only casualties were the preseason and the Pro Bowl. Which some would say made the 2020 season an improvement.