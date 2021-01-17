Jameis Winston puts Saints back in front

Getty Images

Taysom Hill is inactive on Sunday, but the Saints are still playing more than one quarterback.

Jameis Winston checked into the game in the second quarter for a play that saw Alvin Kamara take a snap out of the Wildcat and hand the ball to Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders flipped it to Winston, who had lined up as a wideout, and Winston hit a wide open Tre'Quan Smith for a 56-yard touchdown.

A flag was thrown for illegal formation on the play, but officials picked it up because Saints tackle James Hurst had reported as an eligible receiver.

Drew Brees has not been throwing the ball deep on Sunday, but the Saints reached deep into the playbook for a way to go long and they’re up 13-10 as a result.