Jared Cook fumbles, Bucs draw even again

The seesaw has rocked again and the Buccaneers and Saints are tied as a result.

The Saints appeared to be grabbing the momentum in the second half with a touchdown on their first drive and a productive second possession that took them to midfield later in the third quarter. Drew Brees completed a pass to tight end Jared Cook that would have been another first down, but Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield jarred the ball out of Cook’s hands.

Linebacker Devin White recovered and returned the ball into New Orleans territory. Tom Brady hit Cameron Brate for 19 yards to get into the red zone and capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown to running back Leonard Fournette.

The touchdown made it 20-20 with just over 17 minutes left to play in an entertaining NFC South grudge match.