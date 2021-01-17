John Harbaugh: “It’s a tough loss”

Getty Images

The Ravens’ season is over after a 17-3 loss in Buffalo on Saturday night, and coach John Harbaugh is lamenting his team not getting further in the postseason.

”It’s a tough loss,” Harbaugh said. ”To get to the AFC Championship Game, you’ve got to play two really great games and things have to bounce your way. That didn’t happen for us today. But I’m proud of the guys, nonetheless. I feel like what we’ve been through as a football team, the road we traveled this year, the challenges that we faced are all well documented. I feel like our guys handled it with toughness and grace. Even today, when we weren’t at our best, we fought. We’ll hold our head high walking out of here and into the offseason.”

It’s the second consecutive season that the Ravens lost in the divisional round of the playoffs. They haven’t advanced past the divisional round since winning the Super Bowl after the 2012 season.

Now the Ravens will head into an offseason with some tough decisions to make about how to build a roster that can get over the hump.