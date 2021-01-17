Justin Tucker: It was difficult to get the ball where you wanted it to go

Getty Images

Justin Tucker doesn’t miss.

At least that’s his earned reputation, stemming from being the league’s all-time leader with a 90.7 field goal percentage.

But on a windy night in Buffalo, Tucker missed a pair of field goals in the Ravens’ loss to the Bills. One went off the left upright, another off the right.

On Sunday, Tucker called his individual performance disappointing. He noted the kicks felt good coming off his foot, but the wind was swirling and had sudden gusts.

“It was quite apparent that it was difficult to get the ball to where you wanted it to go, kicking or throwing,” Tucker said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Tucker was far from Baltimore’s only issue on Saturday, as the team fell 17-3. But the kicker still feels his share of responsibility, making it clear he wasn’t interested in ranking how poor the conditions were in Western New York.

“At the end of the day, my job is to make the kick, no matter the circumstance,” Tucker said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “I just didn’t do that last night.”