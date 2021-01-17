Mahomes hobbling, but Chiefs are up big

Getty Images

Almost everything is going right for the Chiefs today. Almost.

The one concern is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a toe injury and seems to be hobbling when running and struggling to step into throws. That could be an issue going forward.

But it hasn’t been much of an issue so far, as the Chiefs are still dominating the Browns. A Harrison Butker 50-yard field goal extended the Chiefs’ lead to 16-3 late in the second quarter.

If Mahomes is at less than 100 percent, that would obviously be a major concern for the Chiefs, but it appears that they’re going to take control of this game even if Mahomes can’t do everything he would normally do. The Browns are taking a beating.