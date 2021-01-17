Marquise Brown: Ravens have to figure out how to get a balanced attack

Getty Images

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards. They ranked last in passing yards.

The 2006 Falcons with Michael Vick were the last team to have that kind of unbalance.

Baltimore threw 406 passes and gained 2,739 passing yards, while running it 555 times for 3,071 yards.

It got the Ravens to the same place as last season and still in need of a passing game if they are to go further next season.

“Whenever you’re the No. 1 rushing [offense] and the 30-something passing [team], that’s not right,” Brown said Sunday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “That’s not balanced. We got to find a way to balance our game. Even with our great rushing attack, we’ve got to be able to throw the ball and be able to move the ball through the air.”

The Ravens finished last in passing in 2003 with Kyle Boller as their quarterback. They were 27th last season and 22nd in 2018 in Lamar Jackson‘s rookie season when Joe Flacco started nine games.

Brown had a long conversation with Jackson after Saturday night’s loss to the Bills, a game Jackson left early with a concussion.

“I know this for a fact, this offseason is going to be the best offseason,” Brown said. “We’re going to go to work, and we’re going to come back motivated and ready to go.”