Michigan hires Ravens LB coach Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator

Saturday night’s loss to the Bills was Mike Macdonald’s final game as the Ravens’ linebackers coach.

A report earlier this month indicated that Macdonald was the University of Michigan’s top choice for defensive coordinator and the school announced the hiring on Sunday. It means Macdonald will go from being on John Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore to Jim Harbaugh’s staff in Ann Arbor.

Macdonald spent the last seven years with the Ravens. He moved up from intern to defensive assistant before taking on the linebacker group.

Michigan is coming off a 2-4 season that saw several games cancelled for COVID-related reasons. They still signed Harbaugh to a contract extension that ties him to the school through the 2025 season.