Patrick Mahomes heads to locker room

USA Today

A day that had been going very well for the Chiefs suddenly is not.

Patrick Mahomes was hurt taking a hard hit while trying to run for a first down on third-and-1. Mahomes exited the game and first went to the blue tent on the sideline and then jogged to the locker room.

It looked like the Chiefs’ medical staff was evaluating Mahomes for a concussion.

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne came into the game in place of Mahomes and the offense marched into field goal range.

The Chiefs lead 22-10, but Chiefs fans suddenly can’t be feeling great about the way this game is going.