Patrick Mahomes out with concussion

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has suffered a concussion and is out for the rest of today’s game.

Mahomes suffered the concussion while attempting to run for a first down on third-and-1. He was taken down hard, got up wobbly, and immediately went to the sideline and then to the locker room.

Without Mahomes, Chad Henne is playing for the Chiefs the rest of today. Henne would also start if Mahomes can’t go in the AFC Championship Game.

But first the Chiefs have to get there. For most of today’s game, it has looked like the Chiefs would win easily. But now Kansas City leads just 22-17, and Cleveland has a real chance of pulling a stunning upset.