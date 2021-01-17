Patrick Mahomes out with concussion

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2021, 5:32 PM EST
Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has suffered a concussion and is out for the rest of today’s game.

Mahomes suffered the concussion while attempting to run for a first down on third-and-1. He was taken down hard, got up wobbly, and immediately went to the sideline and then to the locker room.

Without Mahomes, Chad Henne is playing for the Chiefs the rest of today. Henne would also start if Mahomes can’t go in the AFC Championship Game.

But first the Chiefs have to get there. For most of today’s game, it has looked like the Chiefs would win easily. But now Kansas City leads just 22-17, and Cleveland has a real chance of pulling a stunning upset.

37 responses to “Patrick Mahomes out with concussion

  3. Running an option play with an already hobbling QB seems highly questionable and a decision you would think a “well prepared” and “highly qualified” head coaching candidate OC would have known better to avoid…

  4. “Cleveland has a real chance of pulling a stunning upset.” How stunning will it be considering one team lost their franchise QB (and one of the best players in the NFL)?

  7. Henne would also start if Mahomes can’t go in the AFC Championship Game.
    ——

    Kaepernick? :-0

  9. Watch and see If Chiefs win the NFL will make sure he passes concussion protocol and definitely the Game will be on Sunday Night Game just to make sure.

  12. Bro that guy choked out Mahomes out. Whomever that was should be banned from the NFL forever.

  13. Hmm, average length of time out on concussion protocol is 19 days these last few seasons.

  14. Injuries suck. Try losing your starting QB for most of the season and your top defensive lineman. Nobody cares except your own team and fans.

  18. Thank goodness Romo tells us how important this game is like every 9 seconds I would never have guessed it.. He really needs to learn that you don’t need to fill up every second of airtime… I know I am in the vast minority, but I think he is intolerable to listen to.

  20. blizzardwarning says:
    January 17, 2021 at 5:40 pm
    Hmm, average length of time out on concussion protocol is 19 days these last few seasons.

    ——————

    Correct. For reference, before they clamped down on the protocols, the average time was about six days or less. Six days… which is just in time for… yep. It would be extremely bad optics for the NFL to allow Mahomes to play next week, considering. Tough situation

  22. tigerlilac says:
    Someone should tell the Browns that posters to PFT already called this a KC win.
    ==

    Someone should tell PFT New England fans that despite boasting all summer their team would surprise everyone, it is in fact sitting home watching the playoffs on TV — unlike the Browns or Chiefs.

  27. At least it’s a legit concussion and not a fake excuse like Lamar gave last night when he didn’t want to face the zoom media.

  30. Even without Mahomes the Browns can’t beat the Chefs. SMH. Browns and the playoff just don’t mix.

  34. Well, there’s absolutely no doubt or question that Mahomes was out on his feet. Looked like Mike Tyson had just smacked him.
    No way he plays next week.

  35. Football God says:
    January 17, 2021 at 5:37 pm
    Watch and see If Chiefs win the NFL will make sure he passes concussion protocol and definitely the Game will be on Sunday Night Game just to make sure.

    —————

    Does it matter if he plays or not? In the end he’s only gonna hurt himself or his team if he is in fact still concussed. Geez. Talk about being scared.

  37. nfl4dummies says:
    January 17, 2021 at 5:35 pm
    Mahomes out. Henne in. Ok Biennemy, lets see what you got….
    ________________________

    What are you even talking about? The playchart was in Reid’s hand the entire game!

