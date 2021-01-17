Report: Chargers to hire Brandon Staley as head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2021, 10:08 PM EST
There were reports last week that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was the favorite for the Chargers head coaching job, but that was before the Chargers spoke to Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley a second time.

Staley spoke with the team for the second time on Sunday and he reportedly convinced the team that their search was over. NFL Media reports that Staley will be the team’s next head coach.

The hire would make for a rapid rise up the ranks for Staley. He just wrapped up his first season as a defensive coordinator and was coaching at John Carroll University in 2016. That was also where Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco went to college, although that may not have had anything to do with Staley landing the job.

Staley will have high-level defensive talents like Joey Bosa and Derwin James available to him if he officially changes Los Angeles allegiances. There’s also a pretty big offensive asset on hand in quarterback Justin Herbert and it appears Staley will be charged with continuing his development in the years to come.

  1. What? Anyone can look good coaching the Rams defensive front, but that doesn’t make them a good head coach

  3. Good. He’ll get the most out of Joey Bosa and Derwin James and keep that defense elite. The Chargers have to make sure they have someone that can keep the offense going strong.

  4. Man the NFL’s hiring processes are all messed up. We may never know for sure, but it is entirely possible that Daboll lost out on mega millions because HE HELPED GET HIS TEAM TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

  5. He really did a great job as DC but this is too early ascension, IMO.

    Just hope he doesn’t raid McVay’s staff for his own assistants.

  6. Not for nothing I hope Daboll gets a hc job down the line, but it looks like he’ll be back which is ok by me

  7. I was worried when the Jets made an outstanding choice for head coach. But the Chargers in typical fashion made a bad hire and all is right with the universe.

  8. “What? Anyone can look good coaching the Rams defensive front, but that doesn’t make them a good head coach”…….yeah but he went to the same college as the Chargers GM……

  9. I’m just happy the streak of hiring offensive head coaches has ended. Three times in a row and they were all duds. Time for something different. I just hope he doesn’t mess up Herbert.

  10. He might end up being great. But he’s not been around too long. Seems risky to me. If it were my team I’d prefer someone who’s been involved in the game a little longer.

  11. Yes hire this guy, he is cheaper than Daboll.
    A team that want to win takes the guy who has the most experience as a winner (Daboll), Spanos is looking for a bargain with a guy, one year experience as DC. I feel sad for my team,
    Ownership does not care about winning, it’s about money, right Dean.

  13. What a Spanos move, hire a good but highly inexperienced defensive coach that brings nothing to help your young quarterback, just because he’s the most affordable option. Hope they can find a good OC.

  14. IMO…. NO team should be able to interview (make any contact) ANY coaching positions until AFTER the Super Bowl.
    Not fair for possibly good hires to be eliminated because of their team’s success.

  15. So who will be their next head coach in 2-3 years when Staley shows he not ready? This reminds me of the Raiders hiring Dennis Allen after he had 1 year as the Broncos DC. That ended with Allen’s team being 8-28 and he was fired 4 games into his third season, I can’t see this going much better than that.

  16. If this is true, horrible choice. The Spanoses never learn, always going small. Chargers will remain the smallest fish in the biggest pond. Four years from now Staley will be gone along with Telesco, who should’ve never been allowed to make this choice. But he’s the Spanos family pet or something. Anyway, Herbert’s career will go the way of Fouts and Rivers as long as he’s with this dismal franchise. If I was him I’d be outta there after my rookie contract. Such a hopeless team. Worst owner in the league and it’s not even close.

  17. Huh? What?

    *This* is who you entrust the development of your solid-gold franchise-QB-to-be to?

    A ONE-YEAR coordinator?

  19. At what point do Chargers fans start calling for Tom Telesco’s job? He’s been on the job for 8 years now and the only good things he’s done are draft Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, and Keenan Allen

  20. The Chargers would’ve been better served sticking with Lynn at least one more year than going with this guy…

  23. Letting your QB go was a huge mistake but you will never own it. Rivers still had game. You made him SCAPEGOAT for your lack of success and he got a team in the playoffs while you fired your head coach and looked like a joke.

  24. What was the hurry? It isn’t as if Staley wasn’t going to be available in a few weeks. The Chargers will regret not waiting to interview Daboll face-to-face. Horrible (but typical) move by the Chargers.

  26. They have their new stadium. They have their young QB. Now they have their young coach. If they only had some fans.

  27. Don’t understand the hate Staley’s getting here.
    That defence played well this year despite mediocre talent beyond their D-line. He makes good in game adjustments, learns from his mistakes in rematch games. And if you look at most of the Rams’ losses it usually involves their offence making colossal mistakes like the meltdown against the Dolphins.

  28. How was Eric Bieniemy not the obvious choice here? A guy who’s been coaching in the division since 2013, helped develop Mahomes into the QB he is, knows Patrick Mahomes strength & weaknesses better than any other coach out there, which could help them beat the Chiefs, and has much more coordinator experience than Brandon Staley.

    Typical Chargers hire

  31. And so sprouts the first branch of the soon-to-be legendary Vic Fangio coaching FOREST.

    But seriously: Will anybody in LA care? This team belongs back in SD.

  32. “Don’t understand the hate Staley’s getting here.”

    He’s not getting hate. It’s questioning whether he is ready to be a head coach of an NFL team with such limited experience.

  33. At what point do Chargers fans start calling for Tom Telesco’s job? He’s been on the job for 8 years now and the only good things he’s done are draft Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, and Keenan Allen

    I get the argument but you just listed 3 players who are arguably all top 10 at their respective positions and very important positions at that.. Most fans would be thrilled with their GM with that track record.

