Report: Chargers to hire Brandon Staley as head coach

There were reports last week that Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was the favorite for the Chargers head coaching job, but that was before the Chargers spoke to Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley a second time.

Staley spoke with the team for the second time on Sunday and he reportedly convinced the team that their search was over. NFL Media reports that Staley will be the team’s next head coach.

The hire would make for a rapid rise up the ranks for Staley. He just wrapped up his first season as a defensive coordinator and was coaching at John Carroll University in 2016. That was also where Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco went to college, although that may not have had anything to do with Staley landing the job.

Staley will have high-level defensive talents like Joey Bosa and Derwin James available to him if he officially changes Los Angeles allegiances. There’s also a pretty big offensive asset on hand in quarterback Justin Herbert and it appears Staley will be charged with continuing his development in the years to come.