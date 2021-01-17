Report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire unlikely to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs hoped to get running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Browns, but it looks like that won’t happen.

Edwards-Helaire missed the final weeks of the regular season with an ankle injury and is also listed on this week’s injury report with a hip issue. He was listed as questionable after missing practice on Thursday and Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Edwards-Helaire faces an “uphill battle” to get on the field against the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Le'Veon Bell, Darrell Williams, and Darwin Thompson are the other backs for the Chiefs.