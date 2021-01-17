Report: Drew Brees will retire after postseason

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2021, 6:40 PM EST
Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is reportedly playing in New Orleans for the last time tonight, and his last NFL game will either be tonight, the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said during today’s pregame show that Brees will retire once the postseason is over.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” Glazer said. “And whenever his last game is, if they lose tonight, if they lose next week, that will be the last game he plays in the NFL. Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome.”

Brees has not announced whether he will retire or not, and the Saints have said he’s welcome back if he wants to return. But it sounds like the decision has been made, and Brees is waiting only for the right time to make it public.

39 responses to “Report: Drew Brees will retire after postseason

  5. So he’s retiring after the game tonight? Will be a double blow for Saints fans who thought Brees would never retire.

  7. Well tyvm brees for the great memories and qb play. regardless of when the time comes enjoy retirement u earned it…..see u next year when u are broadcasting. 5 yrs from now youll be enshrined in canton

  8. Saints in trouble when he leaves. Is Payton a genius? Hill will be upset when he gets passed up for the starting job. You think Jackson is bad? Hill cant even be a gimmick let alone a whole season starter.

  9. Of course Brady will keep playing. Even if he looks old and feeble. He wouldn’t know how to handle himself not being in the spotlight. The guy has never had great running skills, but as soon as the rush gets near him he folds like a lawn chair.

  10. I’m glad he is retiring but his play and class will be sorely missed. Good luck Drew and family.

  12. Is it just me or are these spots in this game going in the favor for TB and hurting the Saints??

  13. hinglemccringleberry says:

    January 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    Of course Brady will keep playing. Even if he looks old and feeble… as soon as the rush gets near him he folds like a lawn chair.
    ______________
    And that’s why he still playing at 43.

  14. Who had brees being top 2 all time for tds and passing yards after his 2005 shoulder surgery..raise your hand. What an amazing career! Give it one more shot and hang em up. Enjoy your retirement Drew, you certainly earned it!

  17. One ring. And he should thank Hank Baskett for that one. Hof no doubt. All those stats should have got him further.

  19. Glazer’s whole thing is getting chummy with players and gaining their confidence. They tell him stuff off the record and he goes and uses that info to get scoops & exclusive stories.

  20. canadiancardinalsfan says:

    Who had brees being top 2 all time for tds and passing yards after his…
    —————————-
    Deshaun Watson was like 4 years old and he still knew this and thought he was the best gm in the nfl.

  22. This just in: Saints will be terrible for years after 2020 season…Thomas and Kamara will demand trades next year.

  23. His contract is us after this season, so yes, he won’t be under contract. The way the media and Saints treated him, I’d bail too.

  25. Been one of the great QBs to watch play going back to Purdue. Hooking up with Payton took his game to another level that might not have happened had he landed in Miami like he wanted originally when leaving the Chargers.

  26. Good riddance, would’ve had twice the fans had he not folded like a cheap tent. I’m not one of the fans.

  30. if Glazer had any class, which he obviously doesnt, he would let drew himself announce this he has certainly earned that….

  32. His ridiculous woke apologies made him look like a fool. As far as I’m concerned he can’t be gone soon enough and I wish Brady and the Bucs the best of luck into sending him away tonight.

  34. Brady will be gone too after next year, Watson will be a Falcon, and Atlanta will be on top of the NFC South for a few years.

  35. He if he wants a stat for retirement and then to come back, Farve will own that for a while.

  36. I’m pretty sure that Glazer was just offering an off handed opinion during the opinion section of the pregame show. But sure, just report it as gospel. Hell with it.

  37. As fans we truly were spoiled having Brady, Brees, Manning, Rodgers, and Flacco (kidding) all dueling at the same time. There might never be a rotation of legends all playing at the same time.

  38. Brady, Brees, Manning Rodgers…. How about Mahomes, Allen, Hubert, Mayfield. They all still have to show/prove but there’s a lot of young guys with “potential”, and actual potential.

  39. #steveno9784, with Watson, Jackson, Mahomes, Allen, and Burrows around, I think the rotation of legends will continue.

