Report: Drew Brees will retire after postseason

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is reportedly playing in New Orleans for the last time tonight, and his last NFL game will either be tonight, the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said during today’s pregame show that Brees will retire once the postseason is over.

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” Glazer said. “And whenever his last game is, if they lose tonight, if they lose next week, that will be the last game he plays in the NFL. Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome.”

Brees has not announced whether he will retire or not, and the Saints have said he’s welcome back if he wants to return. But it sounds like the decision has been made, and Brees is waiting only for the right time to make it public.