Rob Gronkowski plans to play another season with the Buccaneers

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he wants to wait before making any future career decisions, but he sounds like a man who wants to stay where he is in 2021.

Asked on NFL Network if he is going to come back for another year with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski answered, “Yeah, you got to.”

Gronkowski becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, but he doesn’t sound like he feels the need to shop himself to the highest bidder. He sounds like he wants to play for the Buccaneers, and with Brady, as he has for every year of his career.

“I feel like this team was built to win right now. It was put together this year to win right now,” Gronkowski said. “I could definitely see this team having a lot of talent come back and having another successful run next year, as well, with me.”

Win or lose, it doesn’t sound like today will be Gronkowski’s last game.